Cebu minors ‘hurt friends for viral clout,’ DSWS alarmed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hurting a friend for clout.

That is how social workers described the disturbing mindset of some Cebu minors who now see violence not as wrongdoing but as a way to go viral and potentially make money online.

Portia Basmayor, head of the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), raised this concern on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, during the news media forum. She cited the case of a group of young girls in Barangay Lorega who ganged up on one of their peers.

The victim, a resident of Ermita, is now under the care of her brother after the attack. But what alarmed Basmayor was not just the assault itself—it was the attitude of the perpetrators.

“Observation nako nila is wala lang, magkatawa lang,” Basmayor said.

“Akong tan-aw, ang ilahang punto is ma-viral, social media, then into money,” she added.

A culture of ‘uso’

For the social welfare chief, this was not an isolated act of teenage violence but part of a wider trend where the culture of “uso” (fad or trend) and digital influence normalizes harmful behavior.

“Uso naman gyud kaayo,” she stressed, warning that such normalization poses a deeper risk to the youth.

Basmayor said the case was tagged as a first offense, meaning the girls will undergo intervention and guidance instead of facing punitive measures. Still, she urged stronger intervention from families, schools, communities, and government agencies.

“I-check tingali nato as a government sa social media, unsay angay natong buhaton kay nagkaanam na. Mas more pa, muingon kag 2 years to 5 years from now, unsa na ang atoang mga kabataan in terms ana. Kay gusto nila dali ra ang kwarta,” she said.

Wider implications

The incident adds to the growing national conversation on the impact of unregulated social media exposure on minors.

Earlier this year, Senator Panfilo Lacson filed a bill seeking to regulate social media use among children under 18, citing studies linking excessive online exposure to cyberbullying, harassment, and mental health issues.

Lacson pointed to a UNICEF study showing one in three Filipino minors uses the internet and a National ICT Household Survey revealing that 60 percent of children aged 10 to 17 are active online users.

“Taking inspiration from other countries, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content by prohibiting minors from accessing or using social media platforms,” Lacson said.

Call for vigilance

For Basmayor, the Lorega case serves as a wake-up call for parents and communities. She said young people’s growing perception of violence as entertainment, and even as a potential livelihood, should not be ignored.

“Based sa among interview, murag wala ra sa ilaha. Ang mga perpetrators mura ra silag giwala nila ba, as a friend.”

She urged parents, guardians, and government agencies to pay closer attention to the digital spaces children inhabit.

“Dili na gyud maayo para sa kabatan-onan,” she added.

