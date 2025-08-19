Libreng Sakay: LTFRB-7 denies some drivers are deliberately hiding

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-7 (LTFRB-7) has denied allegations that some drivers of modern jeepneys under the government’s Libreng Sakay program were deliberately hiding or refusing to operate during designated free-ride hours.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Regional Director Eduardo C. Montealto Jr. said the agency has closely monitored the operations and clarified claims raised in a recent social media post suggesting non-participation of drivers.

Montealto explained that operators and drivers are under strict monitoring through GPS systems installed in the units, ensuring their compliance with required trips.

“Duna man mi GPS gigamit. Kung dili nila makompleto, so dili mabayran. Pananglitan, ang round trip ana, katunga ra ilahang gi-perform so ang mabayran ang katunga ra so lugi sila og katunga. Og naa gyud silay oras nga wala gi-perform, dili sila mabayran.,” he said.

He added that operators themselves have also committed to monitoring their drivers daily to avoid income losses, since failure to complete assigned routes directly reduces their pay.

Causes of delays

According to Montealto, some delays in trips were traced to unavoidable circumstances rather than intentional hiding.

One of the main reasons is the ongoing installation of “Love Bus” program stickers, which takes time since each sticker must be carefully applied and dried before units can resume operations.

“Ang pinakadaghan gyud nga rason, naa ta’y ongoing nga installation sa mga stickers karon nga kada adlaw, mag average og duha, naa pu’y mga tulo, naa pu’y usa lang ang mga installan kay daghan man kaayo ning stickers ibutang; “Love Bus.” Ang installation ana, mukapin pud og oras, plus inig human og install, dili padaganon kay basa basa paman na siya kay pag-install man gud ana, duna man na’y ibutang nga shampoo,” Montealto explained.

Aside from sticker installations, some drivers were also observed taking meals around 6:30 p.m., which may have led to perceptions that they were avoiding trips.

“Naa pud mi nadiskubre nga tinuod gyud tuod mga 6:30, mangaon. Naay mukaon. Pero among gi kuan nga kaning mga mangaon, naa silay time management kay basin kining mga nangaon, nakapila na ilahang mga sakyanan didto, time na nila nga mubyahe,” he added.

Enforcement and reprimands

Montealto said they held a meeting with operators on Monday, August 18 to address these concerns and reprimanded them to ensure drivers remain disciplined.

Enforcement teams, though limited, are conducting random inspections to verify compliance.

“Naay monitoring nga enforcers. Landong lang ni kay lima raman ni kabuok, mag-check gyud. Ang ikalima gani kay ako,” he said.

He also noted that the alleged cases of modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJ) “hiding” were either due to sticker installation, meal breaks, or technical problems with vehicles.

He emphasized that such instances cannot be denied because they are all traceable through GPS records.

Sanctions for violators

While denying widespread violations, Montealto assured that LTFRB is ready to sanction drivers found guilty of refusing to operate during free-ride hours.

“Kung pananglitan, naa man gyu’y mahitabo ana, muhangyo mi sa mga pasahero nga i-document nato, picturan, o kuhaon ang plate number aron ma-show cause namo unsa’y hinungdan. Kay ang among jurisdiction taman raman sa operator, ang paagi nga nasabutan gahapon, kining mga drivers, i-report namo sa LTO aron i-sanction kung tinuod man,” Montealto said.

This means that erring operators would be issued a show-cause order, while drivers would be formally reported to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for possible sanctions.

He added that operators who fail to complete required trips, two in the morning and two in the afternoon as stipulated in the contract, will only be paid based on the actual trips made.

Currently, 110 modern jeepneys are enlisted in the 01K route under the program.

Montealto said adjustments are still being made as sticker installations are ongoing, but assured the public that random inspections, uniformed personnel, and monitoring vehicles will help deter non-compliance.

“So deterrent ni siya kung makakita man gani silag mga ingon ana, og nagplano nga dili mubyahe, makakita na sila ana, mahadlok na sila. Kay amo man gyung i-show cause sila,” then LTFRB head said.

He appealed to passengers to cooperate by reporting irregularities, stressing that the Libreng Sakay program is a government initiative meant to benefit the commuting public.

