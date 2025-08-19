Alcoseba turns vision into reality with Cebu Inter-Collegiate tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament opens tomorrow, August 20, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, marking both a major step for local basketball and a legacy to the late Cebuano coaching legend Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

The tournament is spearheaded by his son, Rocky Alcoseba, who said the event is not only a major sports event, but also a way of continuing his father’s legacy.

Rocky recalled how the idea came about when he served as commissioner of the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament in Bayugan, Agusan del Sur. His absence at the Cebu City officials’ inauguration caught the attention of Mayor Nestor Archival, who later learned about the Bayugan event.

“Mayor Archival saw that Bayugan was able to bring in Manila teams, so he asked if we could do the same here in Cebu. That’s how this tournament was put together,” said Alcoseba who is also an assistant coach to the UV Green Lancers.

Originally, the plan was to invite UAAP and NCAA powerhouses such as La Salle, Ateneo, UP, UST, San Beda, Mapua, and UE.

Scheduling conflicts, however, kept those teams from joining. Still, Alcoseba managed to bring in strong contenders: the Adamson Falcons (champions in Bayugan), Perpetual Altas, and the Benilde Blazers. They will be joined by Cesafi squads, the USJ-R Jaguars and the USC Warriors—both of which have a strong local following.

He also extended invitations to the UC Webmasters and UV Green Lancers, but both had prior commitments.

Cebuano basketball

Rocky also noted that his vision is to follow the footsteps of what his father once did for Cebuano basketball.

“During my father’s time, he was able to bring PBA teams here to Cebu. That’s something we want to follow. Our goal is to hold this invitational twice a year, this one in August and another during the Sinulog Cup in January, where we hope to bring in PBA and EASL teams,” he said.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format. The top two teams will advance to the championship, while the third and fourth placers will battle for third.

Admission to the games will be free, but with a twist: fans must bring three empty single-use plastic bottles as their ticket, in line with Mayor Archival’s environmental campaign. Without it, entry will not be granted.

Games will be officiated by PBA referees from Manila, including Cebuano referee Aaron Rey Canete, the only Filipino who has officiated in the NBA Summer League.

As part of its outreach program, all participating teams have also been assigned partner barangays in Cebu City where they will conduct free basketball clinics for the youth.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP