Second delay stalls Cebu City’s P20 rice program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hopes of finally buying rice at P20 a kilo in Cebu City have been dashed once more.

This was after the City Council on Tuesday, August 19, failed for the second time to approve the agreement needed to launch the program.

The resolution, which would authorize Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo and P20 Rice Initiative, was again deferred following technical questions raised by Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales.

READ:

The same measure was already put off in last week’s session for similar reasons.

“Now, I have a copy of this memorandum of agreement between Food Terminal Incorporated and the City of Cebu. It attaches four documents, Annex A, Annex B, Annex C, and Annex D. But I cannot find any of the annexes in the MOA, Mr. Chair,” Andales said during the deliberations.

He also questioned provisions on order requirements that mention only the quantity of rice but not its quality or weight. Further, he asked how long it would take for the city to receive rice supplies, citing unclear timelines.

“Otherwise, we just defer this approval of this memorandum unless all the documents are completed,” Andales added.

Call for another executive session

Instead of pushing for approval, proponent Councilor Jun Alcover Jr. moved to hold an executive session on August 26, inviting FTI representatives and the City Legal Office to respond to the council’s concerns.

This means Cebu City residents will have to wait at least another week for the program’s rollout, despite repeated assurances that the city would begin selling P20 rice this month.

What the agreement covers

Under the proposed MOA, FTI, a government-owned corporation under the Department of Agriculture, will supply well-milled National Food Authority (NFA) rice to Cebu City.

Rice purchased by FTI at P33 per kilo will be sold at a subsidized price of P20 per kilo to eligible beneficiaries, including indigent households, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

The subsidy will be split between the national and local governments at P6.50 per kilo each.

Aside from the flagship P20 rice, FTI also offered stocks for its FTI-25 and Rice for All-25 programs, priced at P35 per kilo.

FTI will handle procurement and delivery to distribution points, while the Cebu City government will manage beneficiary identification and logistics.

A recurring delay

The second deferral echoes concerns raised in the council’s August 12 session, when Andales questioned the legal and procurement processes. At the time, Councilor Francis Esparis also stressed that FTI should first produce a board resolution authorizing its president to sign the contract.

The City Legal Office has since opined that there are no legal impediments to the MOA, but emphasized that procurement rules must be strictly followed.

Bigger picture

The P20/kilo rice program, a flagship initiative under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Kadiwa ng Pangulo, was launched nationwide in May this year. Cebu Province was the first local government to implement it in 2023 under then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, but supply setbacks hampered its continuity.

The Cebu City government announced in July that the program would be launched locally before the end of August. With the latest deferral, however, residents are again left waiting.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP