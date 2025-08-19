DHL Express expands Cebu Gateway to new location to meet growing demand from Visayas and Mindanao

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has relocated its Cebu Gateway in the Philippines to a bigger facility. This is part of the company’s commitment to providing high-quality service by enhancing its infrastructure.

The move is also a response to rising shipment demand from the Visayas and Mindanao regions, with Eastern Visayas posting a 45.5% increase in exports in January 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Our new Cebu Gateway facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the best service to our customers, especially in the VisMin region. This investment reaffirms our commitment to expanding our reach to support businesses and their operations, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth,” said Nigel Lockett, Country Manager of DHL Express Philippines.

Located at Mactan Cebu International Airport, Lapu-Lapu City, the new 3,875-sqm facility aims to improve sorting activities and streamline shipment handling in line with global standards. The highly automated facility can manage both import and export sorting for gateway and service center operations, boasting an inbound sort capacity of 825 pieces per hour and an outbound capacity of 320 pieces per hour.

It also features 100% direct loading positions and cutting-edge security hardware that integrates shipment imaging with operational checkpoint scanning to ensure a comprehensive screening of all incoming and outgoing shipments. In line with DHL’s commitment to low-carbon emissions operations, this facility incorporates energy-efficient LED lighting, an inverter air conditioning system, and high-volume low-speed fans. It is also designed with more natural ventilation and skylights to further reduce energy consumption.

“The strategic location of our new Cebu Gateway provides unmatched access to both airside and landside areas, enabling more streamlined and efficient transport of shipments from aircraft to the Gateway,” said Thilaga Vathy Rajoo, VP for Operations of DHL Express Philippines. “This will significantly enhance our sorting processes at the service centers and is expected to result in earlier courier departure times for deliveries and potentially later pickup times.”

With daily inbound and outbound DHL flights serving Cebu, this development also enables DHL to handle higher shipment volumes while maintaining same-day flight schedules and fast transit commitments. These give DHL a competitive edge and will create a lasting positive impact on DHL customer service quality.

According to the DHL Trade Atlas 2025 published by DHL and the New York University Stern School of Business, the Philippines is forecasted to be ranked among the top 30 for both speed and scale of trade growth from 2024 to 2029. By expanding its facilities in the country, DHL Express is not only supporting the local economy but also strengthening the Philippines’ overall trade infrastructure to capitalize on this anticipated growth. This investment in a crucial hub like Cebu demonstrates DHL’s commitment to empowering the Philippines’ potential as a major player in the global market.