Santa Fe gov’t tells resort owner: Stop construction activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Santa Fe’s local government has told the developer of The Stria to cease construction following violations raised by the national government.

Mayor Ithamar Espinosa has issued a letter to Fifth Avenue Reality Development Corporation, dated August 18, 2025, instructing them to stop all activities of the project.

These include suspending construction of the 11-storey luxury hotel.

“Please be reminded that under the EMB Order, you are directed to immediately STOP any activity related to the project,” portions of Espinosa’s order read.

“You are hereby directed to suspend all construction activities of The Stria Santa Fe Project until full compliance has been verified and the suspension is lifted,” it added.

Copies of the order were issued to members of the media on Tuesday, August 19.

Espinosa’s decision was also in line with recent directives from Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, urging the local government to direct the developer to stop the project’s construction.

Controversies surrounding The Stria first rose in social media as netizens hit the project for being an ‘eyesore’ in Santa Fe’s famous pristine white-sand coasts.

The matter reached Baricuatro’s attention, who ordered a review. The Capitol met with representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) last week, where they reported that The Stria had exceeded the standard height limit for buildings in protected areas like Bantayan Island.

Instead of the maximum of three floors, environmental regulators pointed out deviations in the project’s original design, adding that it has already reached four floors.

But Fifth Avenue Reality Development Corporation has denied committing any violations, saying they had underwent all legal procedures for the Santa fe resort project.

Santa Fe is a popular beach destination that forms part of the Bantayan Island group in northern Cebu.

