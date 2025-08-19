Ayala Center Cebu brings back memories with #AYALAstalgia photo contest

For many Cebuanos, Ayala Center Cebu has always been more than just a mall. It’s where first dates happened, where families gathered after Sunday mass, and where friends bonded over food and shopping. Now, the iconic lifestyle destination is inviting everyone to look back on those unforgettable moments through its latest campaign, the #AYALAstalgia Photo Contest.

Through #AYALAstalgia, Ayala Center Cebu hopes to preserve those experiences and highlight how special they remain in people’s lives.

Running from August 15 to September 15, 2025, the contest encourages mallgoers to relive their fondest memories and showcase them for a chance to win exciting prizes. More than just a competition, it’s a celebration of how Ayala Center Cebu has been part of people’s lives for decades.

How to Join and What’s at Stake

Joining the contest is simple. All you need is a photo taken at Ayala Center Cebu, whether it’s a scanned throwback, an old snapshot, or even a digital recreation of a fun moment. To participate, start your caption with “That feeling when…” and share the story behind the picture.

Don’t forget to tag @ayalacentercebu and @iloveayalamalls, and use the hashtag #AYALAstalgia in your post. The contest is open until September 15, and shortlisted entries will be announced every Friday. Weekly winners will each receive ₱5,000 worth of shopping and dining gift certificates, which can be redeemed at participating stores and restaurants.

At the end of the contest period, three lucky grand winners will be revealed on September 22, 2025. They will each take home a Fujifilm X Half Camera, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and an overnight stay for four at Seda Hotel Manila Bay, complete with dinner for the group. To claim prizes, shortlisted winners must also email their entries to [email protected].

From family traditions and weekend movie nights to the small yet meaningful moments that happened within the mall’s walls, Ayala Center Cebu wants to put the spotlight on the community that has grown with it over the years.

The campaign serves as a reminder that malls are more than just spaces for shopping and leisure. They are places where milestones are celebrated, friendships are strengthened, and countless memories are made.