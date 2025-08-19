Ghost flood control projects: DPWH confirms some in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan confirmed the existence of “ghost” flood control projects in some districts of Bulacan, saying an investigation into the matter is now underway.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said his office had received reports of ghost projects in Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy.

Estrada then asked Bonoan to confirm the reports, to which the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief responded in the affirmative.

READ:

“Yes. This is the information that we have received,” Bonoan said.

Later in the hearing, Bonoan was pressed to say whether the DPWH had already begun investigating the matter.

READ: Heads will roll in faulty flood control works, warns Marcos

“They will be coming up with their financial and physical report in one week’s time to my office,” he said.

Estrada said the information he received revealed that the contractor behind the “ghost” flood control projects in Bulacan is Wawao Builders. It is one of the 15 firms earlier identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having secured most of the government’s flood control contracts.

Bonoan said that in Bulacan alone, Wawao Builders handles 85 projects amounting to P5 billion.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP