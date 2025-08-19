Mandaue accident: Motorcyle rider dies after being run over by truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A motorcycle rider died after he was run over by a truck along UN Ave., Brgy. Alang-Alang in Mandaue City on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at around 11:45 a.m.

The victim of the Mandaue accident was identified as Junel Suelo, 26 years old, a resident of P-4 Doña Rufina Bagakay, Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental, driver of the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the truck tractor was identified as Mark Sisles Abelar, 37 years old, a resident of Seminsi A Compound Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Based on the initial investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office, the motorcycle and the truck tractor were both traveling along UN Avenue towards Pacific Mall.

The truck tractor was occupying the outer lane while the motorcycle was occupying the gutter side of the road.

However, the motorcycle skidded causing its driver to fall to the left side of the truck tractor and was eventually run over by the truck causing his death.

He was rushed to Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

Currently, the driver of the truck tractor in the Mandaue accident was placed under the custody of MCPO and would face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

