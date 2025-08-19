Mandaue Council pushes flood early warning upgrades after August 15 flash floods

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has passed two resolutions aimed at improving disaster preparedness and real-time emergency communication following the August 15 flash floods that affected several communities along the Butuanon River.

During its regular session on August 18, the Council approved a resolution requesting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to install an Early Warning System (EWS) at the headwaters or watershed areas of the Butuanon River in Cebu City.

Mandaue City currently has 16 EWS units installed across various parts of the river within its jurisdiction. One of these is located in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, to monitor upstream conditions before floodwaters reach Mandaue.

The EWS is equipped with cameras and sirens to monitor river water levels and alert nearby residents when evacuation is necessary.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna, who authored the resolution, said that despite the existing system, the August 15 flooding—which caused the Butuanon River to overflow in under 30 minutes—exposed a critical need for more upstream monitoring on Cebu City’s side.

“Didto mi gahapon (Monday), ang mayor and the members of the council were at the command center and we evaluated the situation. We saw our warning system and we realized the importance of having a warning system sa Cebu City side,” Fortuna said in an interview on Tuesday.

(We were there yesterday (Monday), together with the mayor and the members of the council at the command center, where we evaluated the situation. We saw our warning system and realized the importance of having one on Cebu City’s side.)

“Para duna tay dugang igong panahon kung kusog ba gyud kaayo ang tubig ngadto sa bukid dapit going to Mandaue City, para ma-warningan ang residente nga nagpuyo kilid sa sapa.”

(So that we will have enough additional time to know if the water coming from the mountain area toward Mandaue City is really strong, and to warn the residents living along the riverbank.)

Fortuna added that while it would be ideal for Cebu City to install its own system, national agencies may have to step in if necessary.

“If Cebu City is willing to put its warning system, then well and good. Otherwise, we need to ask the DENR, DOST, and even DPWH to allocate funds for that early warning system, kay in place naman ning atoa sa Mandaue,” he said.

(If Cebu City is willing to set up its own warning system, then well and good. Otherwise, we need to ask the DENR, DOST, and even DPWH to allocate funds for that early warning system, since ours in Mandaue is already in place.)

In a separate resolution, the Council also urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to include Mandaue City’s localized alerts in the agency’s Emergency Cell Broadcast System.

The integration would enable the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to send real-time warnings and evacuation notices directly to residents via mobile phones.

“I-specify man gyud na siya, i-identify sa system nga ‘residents along Butuanon River, prepare for evacuation,’” Fortuna explained.

(It will really be specified and identified in the system, like ‘residents along Butuanon River, prepare for evacuation.)

“Kato atong EWS manggud adunay siren, pero kung kusog kaayo ang uwan, dili siya madungog. Dako baya ang area.”

(Kato atong EWS manggud adunay siren, pero kung kusog kaayo ang uwan, dili siya madungog. Dako baya ang area.)

Fortuna said he also plans to invite the DENR, DOST, DPWH, NTC, and the Cebu City DRRMO to a meeting to discuss the proposed expansion and integration of the flood warning system.

Copies of the resolutions will be forwarded to the concerned agencies and local government offices for appropriate action.

