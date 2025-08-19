Lapu-Lapu boy mauled by minors, mother appeals for accountability

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 15-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries, including broken teeth and cuts to his lips and gums, after he was mauled by two minors in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday evening.

According to his mother’s social media post, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. while her son was heading home from school. Two boys, aged 14 and 17, allegedly followed and attacked him.

The victim suffered bruises, broken teeth, and injuries to his lips and gums.

“Ang damage sa akong anak naputol ang ngipon, gisi ang lagos, tata ang ngabil,” the mother wrote in her Facebook post.

(The damage to my son includes broken teeth, a cut on his gums, and a swollen lip.)

She further appealed for accountability, saying: “Unta mahatagan ni’g aksyon ang mga batan-on nga ingon ani ug binuhatan karon nga bisan ug walay sala, magpataka nalang ug buhat ug ingon ani nga krimen.”

(I hope action will be taken against youths who commit acts like this, because even without any fault, they just recklessly do such crimes.)

Initial reports from the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) revealed that the assault stemmed from a previous incident involving a 15-year-old girl, who accused the victim of improper touching. She relayed the matter to one of the suspects.

Although the boy initially agreed not to retaliate, he later admitted to planning the attack and asked his friend to help. The victim denied the allegation and insisted it was merely a hug.

During a meeting with Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, the victim’s mother said she does not intend to file criminal charges. Instead, she requested that the suspects’ parents cover her son’s medical expenses, including a CT scan and dental treatment.

One of the suspects’ parents expressed willingness to shoulder the costs.

Chan, for his part, stressed that acts of violence, particularly those involving minors, will not be tolerated. He also instructed concerned offices to closely monitor the case.

The CSWDO has since taken over the matter and will place the minors under intervention and diversion programs in accordance with child protection laws.

