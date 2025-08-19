Consolacion road closures: DPWH to remove damaged skywalk

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu Sixth District Engineering Office has announced a full road closure along Cebu North Hagnaya Road in Consolacion, Cebu, from August 20 to 25, 2025, between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

The closure is necessary to carry out the demolition of a skywalk as part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement project.

The overpass was recently hit by a container van, prompting the immediate removal and replacement of the structure.

According to District Engineer Gumer Castillo, only the superstructure of the overpass, which pedestrians use, will be removed and replaced.

“Ang superstructure katung agian sa motabok, ang gub-on, ilisan og bag-o. Ang foundation apil ang column maoy i-elevate, walay demolition sa foundation to column,” said Castillo.

The foundation and columns will be retained but reshaped and elevated to a height of 4 to 5.32 meters to allow clearance for high vehicles, such as trailers and container trucks.

Castillo clarified that the overpass was already scheduled for removal as part of a previously awarded project. The recent incident with the truck only coincided with the timeline of its planned demolition.

“In fact, ang kanang skywalk pod under repair pod na kay naa man tay awarded ana nga project. Natiming lang to nga nasangit ang truck,” said Castilllo.

Traffic management teams in Mandaue and Consolacion have been informed, as the road closure is expected to affect traffic flow in both areas.

All lanes in the affected section will be closed during the scheduled hours to allow for safe equipment positioning and demolition operations.

Motorists and public utility vehicle operators are advised to take alternative routes and observe all traffic signs and advisories posted in the area. The DPWH assured the public that the work will be completed as efficiently as possible and apologized for the inconvenience.

