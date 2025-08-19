Teen girl dies after alleged mauling in Borbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pulmonary congestion and edema were the initial findings of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Unit regarding the death of a 14-year-old girl in Purok Nangka, Sitio Suba, Barangay Cadaruhan, Borbon, on Monday, August 18, 2025, around 3:00 a.m.

The Grade 8 student, a resident of the area, was allegedly mauled by a group of teenagers, which may have contributed to her death.

The victim’s aunt earlier sought assistance from the Borbon Police Station to report the incident. The girl was brought to Don Juan Diosdado Hospital in Barangay Damulog, Sogod, on August 15 at around 6:00 p.m. She later died at the hospital on August 18.

Police Lieutenant Valmyr Anton Tabian, chief of Borbon Municipal Police Station, said a follow-up investigation was immediately conducted. Authorities are coordinating with the victim’s family and friends to identify possible perpetrators.

Tabian also noted that, according to the victim’s death certificate, she was diagnosed by her attending physician with sepsis caused by bacterial meningitis and hypoglycemia.

In Lapu-Lapu City, a 15-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries, including broken teeth and cuts to his lips and gums, after he was mauled by two minors in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday evening.

