Batch 2013 clinches third place in SHAABAA season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Division C back-to-back champions Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces closed their Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 campaign on a high note, clinching third-place honors.

Batch 2013 pulled off a gritty 78-74 win over the youthful Batch 2021-FADI in the battle for third place on Sunday, August 17, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City. The game was a showdown between two squads built around former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standouts and featured 12 lead changes and five ties.

Leading the charge for Batch 2013 was Emman Malazarte, who exploded for 34 points while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals—just shy of a triple-double.

Manu Fernando provided steady support with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Al John Lim and Matthew Mina contributed nine points each. The team managed the win despite missing key players Rendell Senining and Fletcher Galvez.

Batch 2021, meanwhile, had four players scoring in double figures. Brandon Largo led with 16 points, while Rey Marcus Fuentes notched a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Anskie-McLouisse Espina also turned in an impressive double-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals, while Tracy Carl Cadang added 10 markers in the losing effort.

In Division B action, Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corporation defeated Batch 2004-04’ The Win, 87-74.

Jasper Diaz led the way with 29 points and 16 rebounds, while Charles Divinagracia scored 23. Jonathan Cimafranca also had a big night with 20 points, and Gabe Branzuela nearly posted a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

For Batch 2004, Ricardo Pepito scored 18 points, followed by Kyle Valmoria with 17 and Christopher Consunji with 15.

