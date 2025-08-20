Pedestrian overpass to rise along Cebu South Coastal Road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new pedestrian overpass will soon rise along the Cebu South Coastal Road, with improvements across the South Road Properties (SRP).

This is part of a government push to ease mobility and enhance road safety in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

In a letter dated July 29, 2025, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 Director Danilo J. Villa Jr. submitted to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. the conceptual plan for the project titled “Convergence and Special Support Program, Special Road Fund – Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC) as per R.A. 11239, Construction of Pedestrian Overpass along Cebu South Coastal Road, including improvements within South Road Properties, Cebu City, Cebu.”

The project, which carries a net bridge length of 48.56 linear meters, was formally endorsed to the City Council on Tuesday, August 19, together with a Right-of-Way (ROW) Certification that is required before implementation can proceed.

Properties to be affected

According to the DPWH, the overpass will affect a total of 380 square meters of property, including 237 square meters owned by the Cebu City government and 143 square meters owned by Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

In an earlier meeting with stakeholders, it was agreed that RLC will execute a Right-of-Way Agreement with usufruct in favor of DPWH to cover the affected portion of its property, clearing the way for construction.

“As recalled in our letter dated July 8, 2025, this Office presented the conceptual plan for the project reflecting the identified portions where the planted columns will be erected,” Villa wrote.

The DPWH also emphasized that under Department Order No. 712, series of 2025, the completed overpass will be turned over to the Cebu City government to ensure its upkeep, repairs, and maintenance.

“For Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) projects such as this, once completed, the project will be turned over to the LGU-Cebu, who in turn will accept the project to ensure adequate maintenance, upkeep, and repairs,” Villa explained.

The endorsement package submitted to Archival included five copies of the ROW Certification for his approval.

The certification must be signed by the mayor, backed by a Sangguniang Panlungsod resolution, and verified by the DPWH regional director before the award of the contract and implementation.

Council notes endorsement

During its session on August 19, the Cebu City Council officially noted Villa’s letter of endorsement, moving the project one step closer to realization.

The DPWH said the overpass is part of its broader efforts to ensure uniformity and accountability in the implementation of local infrastructure projects, particularly those funded under the MVUC as mandated by Republic Act 11239.

A safer SRP corridor

The planned overpass is expected to improve pedestrian access across the Cebu South Coastal Road, a vital thoroughfare that cuts through the SRP and connects Cebu City to neighboring municipalities.

The area has seen a steady increase in vehicular and foot traffic with the rise of new businesses, residential developments, and entertainment hubs.

City officials said the project is aligned with ongoing efforts to make the SRP safer and more accessible to pedestrians, while supporting Cebu City’s long-term development vision for the reclaimed property.

