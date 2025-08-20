Open water swimmer crosses sea between Bohol and Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For the love of swimming, one swimmer from Manila just showed her prowess in open water swimming last August 12.

Alizon Ruiz, an open water swimmer, and a swimming coach conquered a grueling 23-kilometer swim route in 11 and a half hours.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Ruiz shared that swimming from Getafe, Bohol to Sulpa Island, Cebu was a personal challenge.

READ: ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ Macarine’s Canada-to-US swim cancelled

“I did it as a personal challenge and promoting endurance sport at the same time. I prepared physically, mentally and emotionally for 4 months,” she said.

How it started

Her swimming journey started way back in 2012 which paved the way for her to join open water swimming in 2022.

Although this challenge was personal, Ruiz did not swim alone, she was joined by two of her open water swimmer friends, Victor Maximino Umbao and Hiroshi Ebihara, who both hail from Cebu.

During the swim, Ruiz said that one of the most challenging things she faced was dealing with the currents.

When asked why she chose to swim from Bohol to Cebu, her reply was short but sweet.

“Because idol [ko] si Atty. Macarine.”

READ: Pinoy Aquaman successfully swims Roxas City seas

Pinoy Aquaman

He is also known for pioneering open water marathon swimming in the Philippines.

Ruiz has brought the nation’s name in international waters as she has already competed in a number of Oceanman races across the globe.

“Memorable competitions I joined are Oceanman Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the most recent one in Siargao. My next competition is with Oceanman Dubai in December this year,” she said.

READ: Paddleboarding: Tado Amit paddles around Cebu Island in 20 days

With her safety team on the lookout and with grit, perseverance and the will to finish this personal feat, Ruiz did a solid on this swim.

After focusing on her race this December, Ruiz is set to cross more channels around the Philippines to continuously promote open water swimming in the country.