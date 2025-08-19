UV Green Lancers add firepower with Cabulao, Bingil, Alilin in four-peat chase

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are not leaving their hunt for a fourth straight championship to chance.

With their eyes fixed on another title run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament, the defending champions have added three major reinforcements.

Towering big man Karl Hyden Cabulao, a former University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) starter, headlines the new recruits.

Joining him are two familiar faces coming home to UV in sharpshooter Winston Bingil and defensive specialist Jay Alilin, both previously with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

With Cabulao’s inside presence, Bingil’s scoring touch, and Alilin’s defensive grit, multi-titled coach Gary Cortes has new pieces to keep UV’s dynasty rolling.

The Green Lancers, who once strung together nine straight titles in Cesafi’s early years, are fresh from a grandslam run after toppling their rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, in three consecutive finals.

Yet even with that dominance, the champs know the path to a four-peat will demand more firepower.

For Cabulao, the decision to move to UV was about chasing legacy in his final year.

“I decided to play for UV because I admire their program and the strong winning tradition they’ve built,” the 25-year-old said.

“This being my last season, I felt it was the right time to join a team that would challenge me and allow me to contribute to something special. Playing with the defending champions is an honor—it pushes me to work harder and motivates me to grow alongside talented teammates and great coaches.”

For Alilin, who still has three years of eligibility, it’s about loyalty and unfinished business.

“Akong heart naa gyud sa UV. Focus lang gyud ko sa system sa team. Unta makuha namo ang four-peat. Naa pressure gamay, pero focus lang ko,” he said.

(My heart is really with UV. I just focus on the team’s system. Hopefully, we can get the four-peat. There’s a little pressure, but I just stay focused.)

Bingil, once a UV Team B player in high school, also sees this move as both a homecoming and a responsibility.

“Sauna Team B ko diri. Naka decide ko mobalhin sa UV para makatabang sa pamilya. Paningkamotan nako nga makatabang sa team, labi na sa pagtuman sa mga sugo ni coach. Ready na ko sa Cesafi—although naa pressure, kayanon lang gyud,” he said.

(I used to be on Team B here. I decided to move to UV to help my family. I’ll do my best to help the team, especially in following the coach’s instructions. I’m ready for Cesafi—although there’s pressure, I can handle it.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP