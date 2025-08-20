Cebu City to adopt Mandaue’s early warning system resolution

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is set to follow the lead of neighboring Mandaue in strengthening flood preparedness.

Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed on Tuesday, August 19, plans to adopt the latter’s resolution seeking the installation of an Early Warning System (EWS) at the headwaters of the Butuanon River.

Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said in an interview on Tuesday, August 19, that he would push for the city to embrace Mandaue’s measure as part of a broader flood-control strategy urgently needed after last week’s flash floods paralyzed large parts of Metro Cebu.

READ: Mandaue Council pushes flood early warning upgrades after August 15 flash floods

“Way back in 2016, I already requested the chief executive at that time, it was former mayor Michael Rama, to install an Early Warning System at the river. It should be placed upstream, somewhere in Barangay Adlaon. By the time nga naay heavy rains sa atong mountain barangays (that there are heavy rains in our mountain barangays), our lower barangays will be aware of possible flooding,” Tumulak said.

He admitted the plan was not realized during the previous administration but said he remained hopeful that Mayor Nestor Archival’s administration would prioritize the measure.

“Yes, we are very positive because it is very important ang (the) EWS. This is part of our disaster preparedness,” he added.

READ: Gatchalian sees ‘collusion’ in flood control projects

Funding readiness

Tumulak clarified that funding would not be a stumbling block. He said that the city had resources available for the project outside the P15-million calamity fund already allocated for dredging and desilting.

“Yes, we have a budget for this. It’s part of disaster preparedness. Although, wala ni siya maapil pa sa (this was not included in the) P15 million calamity funds, but I will see to it nga (that) there will be available funds for that,” he said.

The installation of an EWS upstream would give riverside communities critical minutes to prepare for evacuation when floodwaters rise.

The system, equipped with water-level sensors, cameras, and sirens, is designed to provide real-time alerts to residents and disaster officials.

READ: Senate grills Cebu contractor over flood control projects

Urgency

Tumulak’s statement comes after the Mandaue City Council passed two resolutions on August 18 in the wake of the August 15 floods that left parts of the city submerged within 30 minutes of heavy downpour.

Mandaue Councilor Carlo Fortuna, author of the measures, said the incident revealed gaps in monitoring Cebu City’s side of the river.

While Mandaue has 16 EWS units installed, including one in Barangay Talamban, he stressed that more upstream coverage is needed.

“We saw our warning system and we realized the importance of having one sa (in the) Cebu City side,” Fortuna said.

“Para duna tay dugang igong panahon kung kusog ba gyud kaayo ang tubig ngadto sa bukid dapit going to Mandaue City, para ma-warningan ang residente nga nagpuyo kilid sa sapa,” he said.

(So that we can have more time to know if the flow of water from the mountains going to Mandaue City is strong, so that we can warn those residents living at the side of the river.)

Aside from urging Cebu City and national agencies like DENR, DOST, and DPWH to fund an upstream EWS, the Mandaue Council also requested the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to integrate localized flood alerts into the Emergency Cell Broadcast System for faster, more targeted evacuation notices.

Comprehensive strategy

Tumulak, who has consistently called for stronger flood-mitigation efforts, reiterated that piecemeal interventions were no longer sufficient as floods repeatedly disrupted lives and livelihoods in Cebu City.

In an earlier assessment report, he recommended river widening and dredging, desilting of drainage systems, improved waste management, stricter land-use enforcement, and installation of debris screens to reduce chokepoints.

“Dredging the river to increase its carrying capacity is strongly recommended to manage anticipated increases in riverine water volume and reduce flood risk downstream,” Tumulak said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP