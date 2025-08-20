New fish landing port eyed at SRP, feasibility study underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new fish landing port may soon rise at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) is considering a proposal to construct a modern facility to serve Pasil Market to address long-standing sanitation and handling issues. The Pasil Fish Port is the city’s biggest fish trading hub.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), said the proposal was raised during a meeting with BFAR-7 officials.

She confirmed in an interview on Tuesday, August 19, that a site inspection is now being conducted to determine whether a portion of the SRP could host the planned modernized fish port.

“Ipa-check ang area if feasible ba. Sa SRP man. Kabantay mo anang naay U-turn area kanang didto sa may engineering… kana nga area diha nga gigamit sa Bantay Dagat [tan-awon] if feasible siya,” Utlang explained.

(Have the area checked if it is really feasible. It’s in the SRP. Have you noticed that U-turn area where the engineering is…that area that is used by Bantay Dagat [we’ll check] if it is feasible there.)

Mayor backs proposal

Utlang said Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has given a “positive” response to the proposal, although key details such as funding and cost-sharing still need to be settled.

“Positive siya. Positive iyang feedback but iya pa daw ipa-check and mag-estorya pa man na if pila ang budget, unsay sharing,” Utlang added, referring to the requirements for public-private partnership projects.

(He was positive about it. His feedback was positive but he still would need to have it checked and there would still be talks on how much budget and how much sharing.)

The planned facility comes as authorities continue to grapple with long-standing sanitation and environmental issues at the existing Pasil Fish Port in Barangay Pasil.

Problems at current port

“Ang problem gyud is cleanliness, mao gyud pinaka problema,” Utlang admitted.

(The problem really is cleanliness, that is really the biggest problem.)

She cited years of complaints about waste management and hygiene at the decades-old port.

She said any new facility would be required to include a sewage treatment plant (STP), as mandated under national environmental standards.

“Naay budget ana sa STP, mao man gyud na requirement nga naay STP kada facility,” she explained, adding that Bantay Dagat personnel would be tasked to monitor compliance.

(There is a budgetr for that at the STP, that is the requirement that there is an STP for every facility.)

The DVMF official said that while the new fish port was being eyed for construction starting next year, identifying a suitable location would be the first step.

“Una dapat naay location. So positive si Mayor ana. Naa siyay gisugo na mo-check. Didto siya kay naa man dapit sa dagat and wala na kay lain area,” Utlang said.

(First, there should be a location. So, the mayor is postive in that. He already ordered somebody to check. It should be there because it is near the sea and there are no other areas.)

Environmental concerns and violations

Calls to modernize the Pasil Fish Port have mounted in recent years amid repeated violations of environmental laws.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) earlier disclosed that the facility failed water quality tests, with untreated wastewater discharged directly into the sea.

In 2024, CCENRO found fecal coliform levels off Pasil averaging 27 million MPN/100 ml — far beyond the allowable limit of 400 MPN/100 ml.

Engineer Myka Llanos of CCENRO said the situation highlighted the urgent need for a wastewater treatment facility.

“Other parameters showed nga na-fail g’yud ta, labaw sa fecal coliform,” Llanos said at the time, warning that polluted seawater continues to be used by vendors for cleaning fish.

(Other parameters showed that we failed, especially in the fecal coliform.)

The wastewater project, first awarded in 2021 at a cost of P74.9 million, has remained unimplemented.

Market woes add pressure

On top of sanitation failures, the Pasil Market Authority and vendors have also clashed over unresolved issues such as unfinished comfort rooms, lack of tenure security for stall owners, and unclear basis for rental fees collected by the city.

Then-Councilor Nestor Archival, who previously flagged the “grabe ka unsanitary” (very unsanitary) conditions at the fish port, has pressed the city government to act swiftly, noting that the facility generates significant revenue but continues to lack basic amenities.

Regulating fish trade

Utlang also reminded the public of existing ordinances regulating marine catch sold at Pasil and other markets.

“Bawal ang parrot fish. Kana ra gyud bawal. Naa naman sa atong ordinance ang pagi ug pawikan. Additional na ang parrot fish,” she said.

(Selling parrot fish is prohibited. That is the only one prohibited. The stingray and the sea turtle are already in our ordinance. The parrot fish is just an additional one.)

