Cebu FC set for ASEAN Club Championships debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to embark on their ASEAN Club Championships Shopee Cup journey, kicking off their Group A campaign against Singapore’s Tampines Rovers on Wednesday, August 20, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The clash marks not only the Gentle Giants’ first step in the regional tournament but also the official start of their 2025–2026 Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

Cebu secured their group-stage berth after a commanding 3-0 victory over Brunei’s Kasuka FC in last week’s second-leg playoff, sealing a 4-2 aggregate triumph at the Rizal Memorial Football Field.

Ahead of the group stage, Cebu reinforced their squad with several key signings, including Gyles Encabo, Denil Ango, Yuta Nomura, Hani Bond, Bryan Villanueva, Glen Thomas Ramos, Manny Khamis, and Jessie Semblante.

The new additions made an immediate impact, joining Esrom Paulos, who starred alongside Rico Andes in the playoff win over Kasuka, giving the Gentle Giants fresh momentum.

Head coach Glenn Ramos acknowledged the difficult road ahead in Group A, which features regional heavyweights such as Thailand’s Buriram United and BG Pathum United, as well as Vietnam’s Cong An Ha Noi FC.

Following their opening fixture against Tampines, Cebu will travel to Hanoi on September 24 to face Cong An Ha Noi at Hang Day Stadium.

Their campaign resumes in early 2026 with back-to-back fixtures in Thailand—January 28 against BG Pathum United and February 4 against Buriram United at Buriram Stadium.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP