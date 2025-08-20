Pagasa: LPA off Eastern Visayas may enter PAR Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines —The low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has the potential to develop into a tropical depression and approach the country’s landmass in the coming days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Pagasa’s 5:00 a.m. update, weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said the LPA was last spotted some 1,150 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and outside the PAR.

“It is still outside our area of responsibility, but in the next 3 hours or this morning, we expect it to enter the PAR,” De La Cruz-Galicia said in Filipino.

She added that the LPA may develop into a tropical depression before crossing Northern Luzon on Friday.

Should the LPA enter PAR and develop into a tropical depression, it will be given a local name “Isang”, the ninth cyclone to hit the country.

“There are two possible scenarios with this low pressure area. First, it is possible that it could form or develop into a tropical depression before it even approaches the landmass and before it crosses our landmass. And the second scenario, it is possible that it could form after or after it crosses our landmass,” De La Cruz-Galicia explained.

The LPA currently has no direct effect on any part of the country.

Wednesday forecast

Meanwhile, the easterlies is forecast to bring rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will affect the Mindanao region this Wednesday.

According to De La Cruz-Galicia, cloudy skies with a high chance of rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean are expected in Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are expected to experience localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, also due to the easterlies.

Cloudy skies with a high chance of rain are also possible in Northern and Eastern Samar.

She added that the easterlies will bring localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, in the rest of the Visayas region.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ, or “the line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet,” is expected to bring cloudy skies with a high chance of rain over Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rains and thunderstorms may persist any time of the day due to the ITCZ in Mindanao.

