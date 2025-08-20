Marcos mulls suing people in ghost flood control deals

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he is “thinking very hard” about filing economic sabotage charges against people who are discovered to have committed fraud in flood-control projects in the country.

He made the remark after inspecting the supposed site of a reinforced concrete river wall project in Purok 4, Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan which was scheduled to begin last February, but up to this day, not a single wall has been built.

The project —a 220-meter river wall—cost the government P55.7 million. It was awarded to Syms Construction Trading.

“It’s very clear that the project isn’t completed. So immediately, that’s falsification—and that alone is already a very serious violation,” he said.

“For the big ones, I’m thinking very hard about charging them with economic sabotage,” he said when asked about the end goal of the Commission on Audit’s fraud audit into billions of pesos worth of flood-control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Bulacan.

Anomalous flood prevention project

Marcos also described the non-existent river wall project in Barangay Piel as a “perfect example of abuse.”

“Since we put up the website [sumbongsapangulo.ph], so many people have been writing in, and this is a perfect example of the abuse being committed by some of these contractors,” Marcos said.

Visibly annoyed, the president noted that he was beyond merely disappointed with this newly discovered anomalous flood-prevention project.

“Well, more than disappointed, I’m getting very angry,” he said.

“If all of these projects had been properly executed and implemented, many of our problems—and those of the people—could have been avoided. It would also have ensured better systems for irrigation, water supply, and even fresh water for households,” Marcos explained.

INQUIRER.net sought a comment from Syms Construction Trading but has yet to receive one.

