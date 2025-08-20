Super Lotto: One bettor bags P89M jackpot on August 19 draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One lucky bettor is P89 million richer after he or she picked the winning combination for the Super Lotto jackpot.

The lone bettor guessed the right numbers for the Super Lotto August 19 draw — 17-21-27-30-15-12. This means that this bettor pockets the P89,548,070.20 6/49 jackpot.

READ: P97-M Super Lotto winner dunay tip sa mga kauban nga mamustahay

Ultra Lotto: Over 370M jackpot

Meanwhile, the over P370 million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is still up for grabs in the next draw on Friday, August 22.

This developed after no bettor picked the right combination for the Ultra Lotto draw on Tuesday, August 19 — 15-43-07-40-52-29. This 6/58 draw had a jackpot prize of P373,899,069.60.

The previous Ultra Lotto jackpot of P223,728,165.20 was won by a lone bettor last April 6, 2025.

Since the April 8 Ultra Lotto draw, no one has picked the right combination for the 6/58, which started at P49,500.

For the next Ultra Lotto draw on Friday, August 22, the jackpot may exceed P374 million or even higher.

READ: Lotto draw results: August 19, 2025

6/42 Lotto

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, no one also won the 6/42 Lotto drawn also on Tuesday, August 19.

This was because no bettor guessed the right combination for the 6/42 Lotto of 24-28-26-05-35-20.

The jackpot for the 6/42 Lotto on the August 19 draw was P39,462,472.80.

The Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday while the Ultra Lotto every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The 6/42 Lotto, on the other hand, is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

READ: No winners for P76M Grand Lotto 6/55, says PCSO

Grand Lotto, Mega Lotto for tonight’s draw

For tonight’s draw (August 20), the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot of over P80 million will be up for grabs.

That also goes for the Mega Lotto 6/45 which will also be drawn tonight with an expected jackpot of more than P10 million.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP