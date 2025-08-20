PWD IDs: Cebu City begins purge to curb fraud, misuse

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has launched a barangay-by-barangay cleansing of its Persons with Disability (PWD) database.

This aims to remove fake, duplicate, and ineligible beneficiaries, following long-standing concerns over fraud and misuse of government-issued IDs.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. directed the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to conduct the review after reports surfaced that some individuals who were not city residents, or not qualified at all, had managed to obtain PWD cards, while legitimate beneficiaries were left out.

READ: How to obtain a PWD ID and what are the benefits

“Mao nang ang direction sa akoa ni Mayor is mag cleansing kay naa man gyuy taga Cebu City wala nakasulod sa atoang PWD nga qualified sila into financial assistance. Then wala na nuon sila kasulod kay naay uban nga nakasulod nga usahay ang uban is tuana sa outside sa Cebu City na,” said DSWS head Portia Basmayor in a recent interview.

(That is why the mayor directed me that we will do a cleansing (of the list) because there are those PWDs who are not from Cebu City who have entered in the PWD who are qualified for the financial assistance. Then there are others who are excluded from the list that sometimes they would just apply outside Cebu City.)

READ: Mandaue: PWD-friendly measures, anti-fake ID ordinance passed on first reading

Residency rules and voter cut-off

Under Cebu City’s ordinance, PWD cardholders must be registered voters of the city, with eligibility limited to those registered in 2013 or earlier, a rule that has not yet been updated despite proposals to extend the cut-off year.

“Based sa atong ordinance, kailangan man gyud voters sa Cebu City. Then kailangan sad na 2013 below atoa kay wa pa man na amend ang ordinance…so continue ra gyud ta sa katong ubos nga kanang 2013 nga voters sa Cebu City,” Basmayor said.

(Based on our ordinance, they need to be voters of Cebu City. Then they need also to be 2013 and below because the ordinance for that was not yet amended…so we will just continue to those below 2013 voters of Cebu City.)

The DSWS has so far verified records in four barangays, including Mabolo and Hippodromo. Suba and Duljo-Fatima are next in line.

Basmayor said the cleansing was being done “every day” with announcements made in advance. To prevent fixers, bulk applications are no longer accepted from representatives, while DSWS staff conduct home visits for bedridden PWDs.

READ: Romualdez calls for vigilance against fraud despite PWD IDs rollout

New ID design, tighter safeguards

Alongside the cleansing, Cebu City is phasing in a redesigned PWD ID meant to reduce counterfeiting. The new cards revert to their original white color, are printed on PVC material for durability, and carry QR codes tied directly to City Hall’s data system.

“Dili mi basta basta makapasud kung dili connection sa system sad,” Basmayor said, noting that the cards will be harder to duplicate.

(We cannot just let anybody in the list if they are not connected to the system.)

The change came after a consultation with barangay presidents and PWD focal persons across 80 barangays. Expired IDs will be replaced with the new cards, while valid IDs will remain in use until their expiry.

Fake IDs under scrutiny

The DSWS chief stopped short of confirming whether active investigations into fake PWD IDs are underway, but said her office has been enforcing stricter internal checks.

“Sa among opisina nga concern… So far, karon, ako gyu’ng giingnan akong mga staff katong mga taw nga kanang mura ba’g red tag na siya ba, so bawal na siya tanan. So magpirma ko’g ID nila… makita nimo ang ilahang mga dokyumento,” she said.

(Our office’s concern…so far, now, I told our staff those people who are red tagged now, so they are really prohibited. So, I will sign their IDs…they can see their document.)

Earlier probes into fake IDs, she added, were conducted by a city committee, though it remains unclear if findings reached the City Legal Office.

National rollout

The local purge comes as the national government prepares to implement a unified PWD ID system this year.

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), announced that a pilot launch began in the first half of 2025, with a full nationwide rollout targeted within the year.

The unified system will issue both a physical and digital ID linked to biometric data. Local governments, through their Persons with Disability Affairs Offices (PDAO), will continue vetting applications, while the DSWD will oversee centralized issuance.

In July, Cebu City officials unveiled their own redesigned ID in compliance with national standards. PDAO officers said the update also aimed to prevent the cards from being used for political gain.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP