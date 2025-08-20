‘No work, no pay’ on Ninoy Aquino Day, says DOLE

MANILA – Private sector employees who will not report to work on Thursday, a special non-working day in observance of Ninoy Aquino Day, will receive no salary for the day, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In Labor Advisory No. 11, DOLE said the “no work, no pay” principle will apply on Aug. 21, 2025.

“If the employee does not work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment to a special working day,” it said.

On the other hand, employees who will report for work on Ninoy Aquino Day will receive an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (Basic wage x 130 percent), the DOLE said.

For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

If the employee works during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (Basic wage x 150 percent).

For work done in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

Ninoy Aquino Day is observed annually nationwide on Aug. 21 to commemorate the assassination of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. (PNA)

