Earthquake, magnitude 5.1, hits Batangas, aftershocks felt in M. Manila
MANILA, Philippines — An early morning magnitude 5.1 earthquake that shook Batangas today, August 20, has been felt in Metro Manila as weak aftershocks.
This was after Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier said that aftershocks were unlikely to occur after the early morning quake.
As of 6:00 a.m., Phivolcs had recorded 14 aftershocks. Of these, only two—both at magnitude 1.2—were plotted.
Phivolcs said the Batangas quake’s epicenter was located two kilometers northeast of Calaca, Batangas, and was recorded at 12:43 a.m.
Intensity V, classified as “strong,” was reported in Calaca, while Intensity IV, described as “moderately strong,” was felt in Muntinlupa City.
These intensities refer to the ground shaking experienced and reported by people, based on the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale. — Roderica Madera, Inquirer trainee /mcm
