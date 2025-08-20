Enye by Chele Gonzalez: A taste of Spain in the heart of Mactan

Tucked within the luxurious grounds of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan is Enye by Chele Gonzalez, a fine dining destination that brings the timeless elegance and vibrant flavors of Spain to the shores of Cebu.

Named after the distinctive Spanish letter ñ, Enye is a celebration of heritage, culture, and culinary artistry. It is the brainchild of celebrated Spanish chef Chele Gonzalez, whose culinary philosophy blends authenticity with innovation, infusing classic Spanish dishes with fresh local influences.

A Refined Culinary Experience

Enye’s interiors reflect the sophistication of its cuisine—stylish but comfortable, with warm lighting and textured finishes that make the space feel inviting. The open kitchen offers a glimpse of the chefs at work, while the wine cellar and charcuterie room add touches of character that speak to the restaurant’s Spanish roots.

The menu offers a journey through Spain’s culinary landscape. Starters such as Croquetas de Cangrejo y Pulpo (crab and octopus croquettes) present a delightful blend of crisp texture and rich flavor, while the signature Cebu Lechon Tacos pay homage to Cebu’s culinary pride with a Spanish twist.

For mains, the Paella Negra, cooked with squid ink, delivers deep, savory seafood flavors that linger on the palate. Desserts are no afterthought at Enye. The Burnt Basque Cheesecake—silky, rich, and lightly caramelized—has become a crowd favorite, while the Torrija, a traditional Spanish-style brioche toast, delights with its custard-like finish.

Complementing the food is an extensive wine list featuring selections from Spain and beyond. Signature cocktails, including the refreshing Para Damas and classic Sangria, complete the experience, perfect for toasting a special occasion or simply unwinding after a day in the tropics.

Service with a Personal Touch

What sets Enye apart is not only its food but also its service. Guests are welcomed with the kind of warm, attentive hospitality that Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan is known for—refined yet relaxed, making every visit feel like dining with friends in Spain.

Enye is open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM, and for Sunday lunch from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Reserve your table by calling +63 998 961 6119 or emailing [email protected], Reserve your table here: ⁦https://bit.ly/CrimsonMactanRestaurantReservation.⁩

For the latest menus, special offers, and resort updates, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/mactan.