Pulangbato bridge gets second shot at completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For nearly two decades, residents of Barangay Pulangbato and nearby mountain communities have risked their lives crossing a fragile bamboo footbridge, waiting on a promised concrete span that never came.

On Wednesday, August 20, work on the Pulangbato Bridge finally resumed after a failed contract left the project idle for months.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., who led the restart of construction in Sitio Candarong, said he directed the new contractor, SJ Bonifacio Builders, to work double time, even 24 hours a day, to finish the reinforced deck girder bridge before Christmas.

“Six months ang nasa kontrata, pero gihanyo nako nga double time, buntag ug gabie ang trabaho. Posible nga by December mahuman, mao nay pinaskohan nato sa mga tawo sa mountain barangay,” Archival said.

READ:

Failed contract, emergency declaration

The original Pulangbato Bridge was destroyed by Typhoon Odette in 2021. A P24-million contract was awarded in 2023 to SBD Builders Inc., but the firm delivered only 36.02 percent of the work before the city terminated its contract due to poor performance.

Barangay officials said the company’s lack of equipment left the project with a negative slippage of 63.98 percent. The city had already released about P7 million as a down payment before cutting ties with the contractor.

The delays forced the Cebu City Council to declare a state of emergency in Pulangbato last April to fast-track procurement and address the safety risks posed by the unfinished bridge. An additional P28 million was later approved to cover rising material costs and rebidding.

Risks

Until today, residents, including students and workers, have relied on the bamboo footbridge, which is often rendered impassable during heavy rains. Some risk wading through strong currents to reach neighboring barangays like Pit-os, Guba, Agsungot, Lusaran, and Sirao.

“Dili ta ganahan nga naa nasay sunod nga madisgrasya,” Archival earlier said, referring to the July drowning of a 21-year-old hiker in nearby Budlaan after he was swept away by floodwaters.

The mayor said even before Odette, the community had endured two decades of unreliable access.

“Two years na nga delay ang project, pero kaning problema sa bridge kay 20 years na. Dili na puwede nga padayon ta’g hulat,” he said.

Accountability

Archival vowed to closely monitor the construction of the Pulangbato bridge, adding that he instructed the contractor to secure its own power supply from VECO to avoid relying on noisy and costly generators.

“Giingnan nako sila nga make sure mahuman ug dali… ug posible 24 hours gyud ang trabaho. Ako ning atangan gyud,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP