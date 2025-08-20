Danao City traffic altercation: Mayor Durano orders probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Danao City Government is now investigating the incident where one of their traffic enforcers was assaulted by an irate motorist.

In the video that proliferated online, Felipe Montejo, the head of the Danao Traffic Management Unit was seen grappling with a man in Brgy. Taboc of the city. However, the man was able to push Montejo who fell to the ground.

The man was eventually arrested by the police, who were conducting beat patrolling in the area. The man, whom police did not identify, was said to be around 35 years old, and a resident of the said place.

He was charged with direct assault in the Danao City traffic altercation.

In a video posted by Mayor Nito Durano, he urged the public to refrain from commenting on the issue online and leave the case to the proper authorities.

“Atong i-reserba ang tanan natong komento ug i-piyal kini sa saktong otoridad. Pagahimoon ang usa ka imbestigasyon kalabot sa panghitabo,” Durano said.

Durano assured the public that personnel from the Danao Traffic Management Office always maintain professionalism in the conduct of their duties and would not resolve issues through violence.

He also reminded motorists to always observe traffic rules.

“Pagsul-ob ug helmet, pag-lock gyud sa strap niini, dili pagpanigarilyo samtang nagmaneho, pagbaton ug saktong lisensya ug rehistro, pagseguro nga ang atong mga sakyanan ug motor kay wala makababag sa kadalanan ug pedestrian, ug pagseguro nga dili makapakugang ug dili maka-isturbo tungod sa muffler,” he added.

He added that these rules were implemented to ensure order and safety of motorists and the public.

