Lapu-Lapu octogenarians, nonagenarians receive P10K cash gifts

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Some 120 octogenarians and nonagenarians from Lapu-Lapu City received cash gifts on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The payout was held at the City Hall lobby, and was led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan.

A total of 106 Lapu-Lapu octogenarians and 14 nonagenarians received P10,000 each of cash gifts.

The initiative was in line with Republic Act No. 11982 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, which entitles all Filipinos upon the age of 80, 85, 90, and 95 to receive a cash gift of P10,000.

Mayor Chan expressed her delight in seeing the senior citizens happy as they received their cash gifts. She reminded them to enjoy the assistance and use it for their medications and other necessities.

“Ang inyong kalipay, amo usab nga kalipay. That is why padayon kami sa pagpangita ug mga programa nga makabenepisyo sa tanan natong sektor, labi na gyud sa atong mga tigulang nga adunay dakong papel sa atong komunidad. Basta sa makanunayon, ang Serbisyong Chan, kanunay nag-atiman!,” Chan said.

Mayor Cindi reaffirmed her commitment to ensure the welfare of Lapu-Lapu senior citizens, reflecting her care and compassion for the Oponganon people. She also assured them of further improvements in services, including the distribution of P1,000 in birthday cash incentives, to be released earlier or on their birthday without delays.

