ANS standouts Tenebro, Evangelio commit to DLSU Lady Archers for UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana National School (ANS) girls’ basketball program has long been recognized as a breeding ground for Cebu’s top talents, many of whom go on to play for Manila-based universities.

The latest to make that leap are Kitkat Tenebro and Alaiza Evangelio, who have both confirmed their commitment to suit up for the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Archers in the upcoming UAAP Season 88 women’s basketball tournament.

Their head coach at ANS, Darwin Dinoy, confirmed the development to CDN Digital.

Over the years, ANS has built a reputation as a steady recruitment hub for collegiate powerhouses. The program has produced Palarong Pambansa medalists and national tournament standouts, making it one of the most successful high school basketball programs in the country.

For Evangelio, the decision to join La Salle was an easy one.

“I chose La Salle because it’s one of the best schools in both academics and sports. I know being here will help me grow not just as a player but also as a person. I wanted to be part of a program that values discipline and excellence,” she said.

She added that playing in the UAAP is a dream come true.

“I feel honored because not everyone gets this chance. It’s a big stage, and I want to maximize this opportunity—not just for myself, but also for my coaches and family who support me all the way. I’ll give my all every game—whether through defense, scoring, or just giving energy to my teammates. I want to be someone the team can rely on, especially in tough situations.”

Tenebro, meanwhile, shared that donning the green-and-white has always been her dream.

“I want to continue my basketball career at DLSU. Since I started playing, La Salle has been my dream school. I’m very excited for this opportunity, and I hope it brings me success and fulfillment,” said Tenebro.

Tenebro and Evangelio follow in the footsteps of other ANS products who have made their mark in Manila.

Earlier this year, Nadine Labay, MVP of last year’s SBP 3×3 National Finals, committed to the UST Growling Tigresses. In UAAP Season 87, Zhaydhen Rosano debuted for the NU Lady Bulldogs, finishing among the league’s top five scorers while helping her team reach the finals.

ANS principal Evelyn Pielago said the school is deeply proud of its athletes and their achievements.

“The entire Abellana National School administration is proud and grateful to these girls, and to their teacher-coach, Sir Darwin, for honing their skills, talents, and attitudes. Indeed, the school is happy with what they have achieved,” Pielago said.

