Future Olympian Fernando Agad gears up for IWF World Championships in Norway with Ando, Bureros

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Future Olympian Fernando Agad is not leaving a single stone unturned in his preparations as he teams up with fellow Cebuano lifter and two-time Olympian Elreen Ando, along with coach Christopher Bureros, for the 2025 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Førde, Norway, set from October 1 to 10.

The world championships will gather the sport’s elite, including medalists from last year’s Paris Olympics. For Agad, it’s the perfect stage to gauge how ready he is for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Wala pa kaayo ko expectations kay bag-o ni nga timbang, challenging hinuon, grabe ang challenge. Mura ug stepping stone para sa Olympics,” said Agad.

(I don’t have many expectations yet because this is a new weight class. It’s definitely challenging—very challenging. It feels like a stepping stone toward the Olympics.)

“Kung ari ka sa world championships, ang tanan maayo sa kalibutan naa naman didto moduwa, pero kumpara nimo sa SEA Games, taga Southeast Asia ra. Laban lang gyud ta ani.”

(If you compete in the world championships, the best athletes from around the globe are already there. But in the SEA Games, it’s just Southeast Asian athletes. We just have to keep fighting.)

Agad, a criminology student from Barangay Carreta—the same community where Ando was raised—has already shown his potential to become the next Cebuano Olympian. Training out of the University of Cebu weightlifting gym behind the Cebu Coliseum, he broke through on the international scene with a bronze medal in the men’s 55kg category at the 2024 IWF World Championships in Bahrain last December.

This year, he faces a new challenge as he moves up to the 60kg division.

For Bureros, the transition is a positive one, as Agad is now building up instead of cutting weight, which could further increase his overall power.

“Ang naka-challenging ani kay wala pa ta kahibaw kay mag usab-usab man gud na ang timbang sa Olympics. Kinahanglan ug lima ka women’s ug lima ka men’s categories. Huwat pa ta unsa nga timbang, pero start nato sa 2026 ang qualifying,” Bureros explained.

(What’s challenging here is that we still don’t know because the Olympic weight classes tend to change. There must be five women’s and five men’s categories. We’re still waiting to know which weight classes will be included, but qualifying starts in 2026.)

“Karon gikan mi sa national open, focus mi sa power niya. Molarga nami sa Manila, mo focus nami sa pang-competition nga training. Ang training didto buntag ug hapon na.”

(We just came from the national open, and now we’re focusing on his power. We’re heading to Manila to concentrate on competition-specific training. Training there will be held in the morning and afternoon.)

Agad, Ando, and Bureros have already flown to Manila for their intensive training camp and are set to leave for Norway on September 28.

Despite moving up in weight, Agad has already tested the waters in the 60kg class at the SWP National Championships, where he lifted 120 kilograms.

Apart from Norway, Agad is also expected to see action in the Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok this December, where he is tipped as a strong gold medal contender.

