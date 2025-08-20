Cebu set to host over 800 dancesport couples in WDSF Open 2025
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu once again takes center stage in international sports as more than 800 dancesport couples from 20 countries will light up the dance floor in the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) Cebu World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Open 2025, which kicks off Friday, August 22, at the grand ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.
Just less than two weeks ago, Cebu made waves on the global stage when Mactan Island hosted the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, drawing over 1,400 triathletes from 49 countries.
This time, however, the spotlight shifts from the grueling race course to the rhythm and artistry of the dance floor.
Competitors from Australia, China, Taiwan, Serbia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, Bulgaria, England, Lithuania, and Macau will showcase their skills across three days of world-class competition.
The Philippines will also field its top bets, led by Cebu’s very own Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), as they go head-to-head with the best from Asia and Europe.
Events lined up include the WDSF Adult Open Latin and Standard, as well as the WDSF Under-21 Latin and Standard categories.
The tournament will also double as the PDSF’s third quarterly national dancesport championships, giving local athletes the chance to shine on home soil.
The PSC-PDSF Cebu WDSF Open 2025 is staged in partnership with the Cebu City Government, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and Dancesport Asia.
RELATED STORIES
Cebu City dancesport team bags 25 golds in PDSF 1st quarter rankings
Dancesport: The saving grace of Central Visayas in Palarong Pambansa
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.