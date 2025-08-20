7 ship crew members nabbed for diesel theft in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven crew members of a shipping company were arrested for allegedly stealing petroleum products, including diesel fuel, in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, around 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Among those apprehended were a 57-year-old chief mate from Barangay Luray, Toledo City; a 46-year-old third engineer from Marikina Heights, Marikina City; and a 59-year-old chief engineer from Barangay Block 1 Sawata, Caloocan City.

Also arrested were two oilers—a 24-year-old man from Barangay Banago, Bacolod City, and a 32-year-old man from Barangay Nasipit, Talamban, Cebu City—as well as a 67-year-old ship captain from Danigbatan Street, New Lucena, Iloilo City, and a 35-year-old third mate from Barangay Solingon, San Juan, Siquijor.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-7, the arrest followed a call from a representative of the shipping company’s Human Resources Department, who reported catching the suspects in the act of siphoning fuel.

CIDG-7 operatives responded promptly and arrested the suspects, who are now detained at the CIDG-7 detention facility.

Authorities are preparing to file appropriate charges against the individuals involved.

