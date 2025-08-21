LPA, habagat to bring rain in parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The trough of the low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring rains in most places across the country on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The LPA, located 705 km. east of Infanta, Quezon, as of 3 a.m., has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

However, its trough is forecast to cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

Same weather conditions will prevail over the rest of the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)

