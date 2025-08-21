Senior citizen aid: Hike ‘not first priority’ — Cebu City Mayor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raising the annual cash assistance for senior citizens will have to wait.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the priority would be first “to include the thousands of elderly residents still excluded from the payroll.”

“Actually, this is something nga nindot kaayo paminawn,” he said.

(Actually, this is something that is nice to hear.)

READ: P15,000 annual aid for seniors, wider coverage pushed by councilor

“But naa ta’y 110 thousand kabuok senior citizens. Unya ang budget gyud kada tuig is P1 billion. Ang P1 billion para ra gyud na sa 80 mil (80,000) ka buok. Now naa pa’y wala kadawat which is about 30,000,” he further said.

(But we have 110,000 senior citizens, And out budget really every year is P1 billion. The P1 billion is only for the 80,000 senior citizens. Now, there are still who have not received (their cash assistance), which is about 30,000.)

“Increasing it, that’s our goal. But to fulfill it, di ta kahibaw og kanus-a. Because para sa ako ang policy direction is katong unang mga 30 mil (30,000) wa pa ka dawat mao’y atong unahon,” Archival added.

(Incrasing it, that’s our goal. But to fulfill it, we don’t know when (we can do that). Because for me the policy direction is that we first need to take care of the 30,000, who have not yet received their cash aid.)

READ: Financial relief for seniors

Archival noted that while the city’s budget stands at P17 billion, actual collections are closer to P10 billion. He said revenues could climb to P11.5 billion next year, citing talks with the city treasurer and department heads.

The mayor also pointed out that more than P1 billion in collectibles remain unpaid, and directed the city attorney to send notices to delinquent individuals and institutions.

He further floated imposing real property taxes on large equipment such as elevators, escalators, and air-conditioning systems, as well as addressing under-taxed houses and lots.

READ: PWD IDs: Cebu City begins purge to curb fraud, misuse

To create fiscal space, Archival has also instructed departments to reduce costly travel and large-scale activities.

“Hopefully, if we have some savings, we can always increase… we can find an amount para sa 30 thousand. Unya posibilidad nga we will aim to add additional financial assistance sa mga senior, sa PWD, in fact single parent mao na’y atong ginahatag,” he said.

The statement comes after Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales pushed for an increase in seniors’ annual assistance from P12,000 to P15,000.

In a privilege speech last week, Andales argued that inflation has eroded the grant’s value, making it inadequate to cover basic needs such as food, medicine, and utilities.

“These proposals are not just about figures on paper. It is about restoring dignity, expanding compassion, and honoring our responsibility to those who have given so much to Cebu City,” Andales said.

He also called for the city to update its eligibility cut-off year from 2013 to 2021 to accommodate more qualified seniors.

The discussion over senior aid comes as the city continues to clean up its master list of beneficiaries. Last month, the City Council approved a resolution directing barangays to remove the names of deceased seniors and ensure that qualified but excluded applicants are included.

“There are senior citizens currently on the payroll who have already passed away, resulting in discrepancies in the distribution of benefits and in the efficient use of public funds,” Councilor Harry Eran said.

The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) has since been tasked to coordinate with barangays for the update.

Under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2453, as amended, eligible seniors currently receive P3,000 per quarter, totaling P12,000 a year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP