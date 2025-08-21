Cebu City mayor eyes cuts in costly sports, travel, seminars expenses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has directed all department heads to scale down costly activities such as travel, sports festivals, and multi-day meetings.

This, he said, in a bid to free up funds that could be reallocated for social assistance, particularly for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In an interview on August 20, Archival admitted that extravagant spending on uniforms, hotel-based planning sessions, and large-scale events had prevented the city from generating savings that could otherwise strengthen its social welfare programs.

“Gihanyo nako ang department heads to minimize nato ang travel, paghimog daghan dagkong activities nga dagko ug gasto. Hopefully, we have some savings. We can find an amount then we can add financial assistance sa seniors, PWDs,” Archival said.

(I am requesting department heads to minimize travel, make many activities with huge expenses. Hopefully, we have some savings. We can find an amount then we can add financial assistance to seniors, PWDs.)

He cited past expenditures where millions were spent on uniforms for sports festivals, hotel accommodations for planning sessions, and food for activities, saying these practices drained funds that could have been redirected to priority sectors.

“Makita man nimo sa expenses before, naa pa gani tay bayranan sa pagkaon nga minilyon, so dili ta ka-save,” the mayor added.

(You can see the expenses before, there was even an expense on food that cost millions, so we cannot save.)

Push for higher senior aid

The mayor’s remarks come amid renewed calls from the City Council to increase annual financial aid for senior citizens from the current P12,000 to P15,000. Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales earlier urged the council to act, citing inflation and the rising cost of living for the elderly.

“These proposals are not just about figures on paper. It is about restoring dignity, expanding compassion, and honoring our responsibility to those who have given so much to Cebu City,” Andales said in a privilege speech on August 12.

Under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2453, as amended, eligible senior citizens receive P3,000 per quarter. Andales noted that while this once provided modest relief, the amount has been eroded by food, medicine, and utility price hikes.

Archival said increasing the aid was “something nga nindot kaayo paminawon (something that was nice to hear)” but stressed that the city must first prioritize the estimated 30,000 seniors who remained outside the current distribution list.

“Ang policy direction is kato una ang mga wala kadawat ang unahon, unya ang pag-increase is now the second nga goal,” he said.

(The policy direction is tht we first give priority to those who have not yet received cash aid, and the increase is now the second goal.)

He pointed out that while the city’s annual budget is P17 billion, revenue collections had fallen short at only P10 billion.

The mayor said the city aimed to raise P11.5 billion in collections next year by pursuing delinquent taxpayers and expanding the tax base.

He noted that some institutions owed the city more than P1 billion in collectibles, while taxable items such as large equipment, elevators, escalators, and air-conditioning units remain under-assessed.

“If we can increase collections, ang 30,000 ka senior citizen will have approximately P300 million. If we have P300 million savings, we can fund them,” Archival explained.

Spending under scrutiny

The call for tighter spending comes after the Commission on Audit (CoA) flagged Cebu City for “unnecessary and irregular” expenditures amounting to P4.31 million in 2023.

The audit questioned spending on T-shirts, snacks, and food packs distributed during events, including a private fun run and the city officials’ first 100 days in office.

COA stressed that many of the purchases had “no essential purpose,” citing T-shirts given out only as giveaways and meals served outside official program schedules.

Earlier this year, official records also showed that Cebu City spent over P46 million on food and venues during the first half of 2024, with the biggest allocations going to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) and Palarong Pambansa.

The Local School Board alone spent P12 million for meals and accommodations for Cviraa officials and another P11.1 million for the Palaro working committee’s billeting.

Archival maintained that while Cebu City must continue hosting national events, expenditures must be tempered to ensure fiscal responsibility.

“Dagko na activities like travel, sportsfest, meetings nga hingalan nila og three days sa dagko na hotel, ato nang gitan-aw nga ato nang ma-minimize,” he said.

(Big activities like travel, sportsfest, meetings that they attend for three days in big hotels, we are looking to minimize that.)

