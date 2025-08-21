cdn mobile

Super Lotto: Ticket sold in Quezon wins P89.5-M jackpot

By: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan - Philippine News Agency August 21,2025 - 11:24 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Quezon province bagged the P89.5 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Super Lotto 6/49 draw.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Bonifacio St. in Gumaca town correctly guessed the winning combination of 17-27-21-30-15-12.

The winners have one year to claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Meanwhile, 54 others won P50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,278 bettors will get P1,200 each for four correct digits; and 31,325 will settle for P50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

