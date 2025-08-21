USC survives USJ-R in OT thriller at Cebu City Invitational tip-off

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament opened with fireworks on Wednesday night, August 20, as the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off a gritty 79-73 overtime win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The game was a seesaw battle from start to finish, featuring 13 lead changes and six deadlocks before ending regulation tied at 63-all.

Kyle Maglinte and James Paolo Gica paced USC with 15 points apiece. Maglinte added three rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Gica chipped in five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block—efforts that earned him “Player of the Game” honors.

READ: Batch 2013 clinches third place in SHAABAA season

But it was Uriel Avila who delivered the knockout blows in overtime. The sharpshooter drilled three straight triples in the extra period, finishing a perfect 4-of-4 from long distance to seal the win for head coach Paul Joven’s squad. James Enriquez also provided steady support with 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

USJ-R, meanwhile, had its own standouts. Fritz John Gonzales put up 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals, while Sam Melicor and rookie JV Oringo added 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Jaguars actually had momentum late in regulation. After trailing by nine in the third quarter, they stormed back to grab a 63-54 lead with under two minutes left, capitalizing on USC’s missed shots and turnovers. But Gica came to the rescue, hitting a clutch three-pointer with 28 seconds left before drilling a game-tying triple at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

READ: Altamirano continues lending hoops a winning hand

In the extension, USC jumped ahead by seven, 70-63, but USJ-R kept clawing back. Each time, however, Avila answered with daggers from deep to keep the Warriors on top until the final horn.

USC will try to keep their winning momentum as they take on the Perpetual Atlas today at 5 p.m. at the same venue. USJ-R, on the other hand, looks to bounce back tomorrow, Friday, when they face the Benilde Blazers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP