Green tea compound may help protect vs. Alzheimer’s – new study

BAKU – Scientists have identified two natural compounds that show promise in reversing brain cell ageing and removing harmful protein buildup, potentially offering a non-drug approach for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Independent.

The compounds, nicotinamide (a form of vitamin B3) and epigallocatechin gallate (an antioxidant found in green tea), restore guanosine triphosphate (GTP) levels, a key molecule for energy production in brain cells.

Research demonstrated that treating aged nerve cells with these compounds restored GTP levels to those typically seen in younger cells within just 24 hours.

READ:

The Rising Threat of Hypertension and Diabetes in Cebu City

This restoration of energy levels enabled neurons to regain their critical cleanup function, significantly improving the clearance of amyloid protein clusters, a hallmark feature of Alzheimer’s.

While further studies are required for optimal administration, these findings suggest a promising new strategy for treating age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s by supplementing the brain’s energy systems. (AZERTAC)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP