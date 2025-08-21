Heart attack overtakes TB as top killer in prisons – BuCor

MANILA, Philippines – Heart attack has surpassed tuberculosis as the leading cause of death among inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said on Thursday.

Based on BuCor data from 2022 to 2025, the top causes of death at the national penitentiary were acute myocardial infarction – a medical term for heart attack (445 cases), pneumonia (234), acute respiratory failure (71), cerebrovascular accident (65), and chronic kidney disease (61).

Also on the list were pulmonary tuberculosis (59), electrolyte imbalance (43), sepsis (40), congestive heart failure (35), and anemia (19).

READ:

While tuberculosis remains a major health concern across all prison facilities due to overcrowding and poor ventilation, CT/Chief Supt. Ma. Cecilia Villanueva, BuCor’s director for health and welfare services, said that other respiratory illnesses were more common causes of mortality in jails.

The agency issued the statement after forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun on Wednesday raised alarm over the high number of tuberculosis cases among deceased PDLs.

Fortun, professor and chair of the University of the Philippines Manila’s pathology department, began receiving referrals from BuCor in late 2022, starting with the case of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of journalist Percy Lapid, whose autopsy revealed homicide by asphyxia.

Since then, she said, bodies have also been retrieved from a funeral parlor, where more than 150 remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition.

“This started in late 2022, but it’s still unresolved because bodies are only being sent to us in trickles — and clearly, BuCor has far more deaths than what they are forwarding,” Fortun said during the turnover of donated equipment to improve investigations into custodial deaths.

READ: UP Manila gets donated forensic equipment for PDL autopsies

After examining around 200 BuCor referrals, Fortun noted a troubling trend: many deceased PDLs suffered from tuberculosis, while others had malignant cancers.

“Every case, every death, should be institutionalized. That’s part of the entire death investigation system. You have to examine it — not necessarily because they were killed, but because it matters,” she stressed.

Even in cases where deaths appeared natural, Fortun said the findings point to systemic neglect in prisons.

“When you see an emaciated prisoner, that’s already alarming, even just in terms of nutrition. And then you find tuberculosis — if TB is inside the jail, what about the officials working there? They go home, and they bring TB back to their families,” she warned.

According to Villanueva, BuCor continues to manage tuberculosis in prison through programs and services in partnership with government and non-government organizations.

She cited ongoing initiatives such as active case finding, mandatory screening of all newly committed PDLs at reception and diagnostic centers, regular TB mass screenings, health education sessions, and the provision of medicines and nutritional supplements.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP