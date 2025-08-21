Rep. Gomez slams ‘clean mayor’: Stop blaming lawmakers, solve your own city’s issues

MANILA, Philippines — Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez has urged a “clean mayor” to address problems in his own backyard first before dragging the entire Congress into corruption allegations, saying the city is “drowning in problems.”

In a cryptic Facebook post on Tuesday, Gomez claimed that the alleged clean mayor’s accusations against lawmakers were not really about corruption but stemmed from a dispute with the congressman representing the mayor’s city.

According to Gomez, the mayor is making the accusations because the congressman from the city is bringing in more projects. However, the Leyte lawmaker said that the mayor should not drag everyone into the matter.

“It doesn’t surprise me anymore that this so-called ‘clean’ mayor is throwing accusations of corruption at us congressmen. Corruption has become the easiest issue to ride on nowadays, but let’s be honest, I don’t think this is all about corruption,” Gomez said.

“If this is about his own congressman, who happens to bring in more projects for his district than he can for his city, don’t include all of us. If you have a problem with your congressman, face him. Don’t drag all of us into your fight. Don’t discredit every congressman just to make yourself look good,” he added.

Instead of focusing on corruption allegations in Congress, Gomez urged the local chief executive to solve problems in his city — including poor air quality, public transportation woes, waste disposal issues, and urban planning concerns.

“You talk nonstop about corruption in Congress. Why? Because it’s an easy headline? Meanwhile, your own city is drowning in problems: the air quality is getting worse, there’s not enough public transport, the waste disposal system is broken, the city is overcrowded, illegal structures are all over, and urban planning is in shambles,” Gomez said.

“Maybe it’s time to fix your own house first before pointing fingers at others. Mahiya ka naman (have some shame),” he added.

Gomez did not mention the mayor. But in recent months, only one local chief executive has accused lawmakers of involvement in corruption schemes related to infrastructure projects and aid provision — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

In an interview with OneNews last July — after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) — Magalong claimed that lawmakers influence the appointment of district or regional engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), making it easier for lawmakers, engineering officials, and contractors to conspire in corrupt activities.

According to Magalong, contractors and sources told him that lawmakers get as much as 35 to 40 percent of a project’s contract price, averaging 30 percent.

INQUIRER.net asked Magalong to respond to Gomez’s remarks. The Baguio mayor replied with a cryptic message: “No lantern can light the eyes that choose the dark; debate is wasted where truth leaves no mark.”

The House committee on public accounts chair, Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, said on July 31 that they may invite Magalong to shed light on the issue, as his panel has been tackling concerns about infrastructure programs, particularly flood-control initiatives. He said lawmakers would “heap praise” on Magalong if he could identify who among them is behind such a scheme.

READ: Ridon tells Magalong: Present proof that lawmakers get kickbacks

Deputy Speaker and Antipolo 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno, meanwhile, said he believes Magalong would not make claims of fund misuse without evidence. Puno, a former Interior secretary, added that Magalong’s training as a Special Action Force (SAF) operator and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief gave him expertise in evidence-gathering.

READ: Puno believes Magalong has evidence ready to back fund misuse claims

In January 2025, Magalong, in a GMA News “24 Oras” report, claimed that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was distributing funds to lawmakers who accompany him on official trips so these could be handed out to their constituents.

These funds, Magalong said, were sourced from social aid allocations. He specified that about P21 million was being distributed by Romualdez’s office to lawmakers on such trips—an amount that could balloon to P84 million if a lawmaker attended four sorties.

But former Baguio City Rep. Mark Go disputed Magalong’s accusations, saying the mayor should instead support such initiatives.

According to Magalong, however, aid programs like the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program, the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers are national programs under specific agencies, not Romualdez.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP