Cebu City JOs claim months of unpaid work under ex-mayor Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of individuals claiming to be job order (JO) workers under the administration of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia came forward on August 20, alleging that they rendered service from January to April this year without receiving any salary.

The complainants, who requested anonymity, said they began working in October 2024 under the Cebu City Management Board (CMB) with endorsements from Lawyer Joey Daluz, Garcia’s former running mate for vice mayor.

They said they were told only their November and December pay would be processed since their October service had not been completed.

“Pag­sugod gyud ana gihire mi nila October unya pagsugod na giingnan na mi nga ang bayran lang niya kay November and December… Pag January niingon na nga pakuanon nasad mi lain na endorsement kay ang CMB dili na mo continue,” one worker recalled.

Archival

They claimed their endorsements were repeatedly “misplaced,” forcing them to submit requirements several times. By March, they said they still had no appointments. Despite the uncertainty, they continued assisting in city aid distribution and community programs, some even deployed to the “Gubat sa Baha” campaign.

“Gasige mi trabaho pero walay sweldo. Giingnan ra mi nga gi-process pa. Niabot nalang April, then May, wala man gyud gihapon,” another added.

The workers said their tasks included distributing ayuda, guiding residents during community activities, and assisting barangay operations, functions they suspected were tied to election campaign activities.

“Possible nga election-related nga gi-hire mi kay mostly sa amo trabaho assist mi sa ayuda. Unya pagkuyugon mi ug handshaking,” one worker said.

They received full salaries only for November and December 2024. From January to April 2025, they claimed they worked without pay or formal appointments.

Daluz: Endorsement not a guarantee

In an interview on Thursday, August 21, Daluz acknowledged endorsing some JO workers at Garcia’s request in October but denied any role in appointments or payroll processing.

“I don’t know og nganong… what I remember is katong pag October, the Mayor, ingon siya nga naa ba ka’y mga i-endorse nga mga JOs, so I endorsed them. I think mao na silang mga kuana… But not gyud nga it’s 100% sure nga ma hire sila. Unless og apil mo atong appointment. Wa man ko’y connection sa City Hall,” Daluz said.

Daluz maintained that his endorsement was merely a recommendation.

“It brings weight kay kauban mi ni Mayor. But dili na guarantee nga ma-hire gyud sila because I don’t sign the appointment, noh,” he said.

Asked about allegations that the JOs were utilized for campaign activities, Daluz dismissed them as “a wrong conception.”

“Voluntary man tong tanan. Why will they say nga na-utilize sila? In fact, they supported us voluntarily. Maybe they were expecting something, hilabi pa’g nadaog mi, they will be expecting nga ma-hire sila. But voluntary ang ilang pag support,” he said.

Daluz stressed that if the complainants had no appointments for several months, they should have stopped reporting for work.

“January to May, that’s a very long period. They should have been worried by February or March,” he added.

Garcia: No election hiring, blame misplaced promises

In a separate interview on the same day, former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the issue with the Coastal Management Board JOs stemmed from a resolution passed by the council before he stepped down, which charged their salaries to a prior year’s account.

“What I know sa CMB, kana nga resolution and kanang voucher ana, naa nana sa budget office charging it prior year account for the salary of the JOs so ang kuwang nalang kuno according sa budget office certificate of the availability of funds,” Garcia said.

He denied ever hiring people for campaign purposes.

“We never hired people for the election-related activities as a candidate, we never did that. Wala ko kasabot sa ilang pasabot nga election related. I don’t understand sa ilang pasabot niana,” he added.

Garcia questioned why some JOs continued working despite the lack of signed appointments.

“Well, bisan ako naa koy memorandum nga no appointment no work policy. Maybe, I don’t know, but maybe gipasaligan sila ug laing tawo regardless ang ilang sweldo bisan walay budget, or maybe because of the hope naay ma-chargenan na account. But you know risgo man gud na nila. That’s not the risk of another person except you. I think if you know for a fact nga wala gyud kay appointment nganong ni trabaho man ka? I never authorized working without any proper documentation, such as an appointment,” he explained.

He added that if promises were made, they did not come from him.

“If ingana man gane [promise-san ka] dili man gud na final not unless you really received the final document. Mao lage na naay promise pero it never came from me,” Garcia said.

Garcia also stressed that recommendations for JO hiring were routine, not limited to Daluz or election season.

“The recommendation was not only from Atty. Daluz but mga students, parente, barangay leaders, daghan muabot sa HRDO, recommendations… I had thousands of those every single day… that’s very common, you get recommendations of all walks of life. Kanang recommendation, it’s not only during election season, it’s the whole three years. People will come to you to recommend someone to hire. Recommendation and hiring is not only elections but for the three years of your term,” Garcia said.

Archival enforces ‘no appointment, no work’

Incumbent Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. earlier confirmed that over 300 JO personnel claiming unpaid wages from January to June 2025 cannot be compensated due to the absence of signed appointments under Garcia.

“Kung wala gani silay appointment from January to June, dili gyud na sila ma-sweldohan,” Archival said in July.

He has since imposed a strict “No Appointment, No Work” policy to prevent further disputes, citing the Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, which prohibit payment for services rendered without valid contracts.

Councilor Sisinio “Bebs” Andales, meanwhile, called the delayed payroll a matter of “justice and respect,” urging reforms in the city’s payroll system to ensure transparency and protection for grassroots workers. /csl

