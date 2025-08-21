Shakey’s Super League opener: USC Lady Warriors meet Adamson

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors will defend their home turf when they face UAAP powerhouse Adamson University Lady Falcons as the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg kicks off on Friday, August 22, at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

Game time is 7 p.m., with the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) champions eager to prove themselves on the national stage after wrapping up their 2024 campaign winless.

The Lady Warriors are seeking redemption not just from their SSL campaign last year, but also their shortcoming in the recently concluded V-League Visayas where they lost to rivals, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars in the finals.

The Lady Warriors, backed by the energy of the home crowd, will try to bank on their cohesion and championship experience in the local league to challenge Adamson, last year’s Shakey’s Super League runner-up.

The Lady Falcons, for their part, will leave no room for complacency against the home team.

They will heavily rely on Shaina Natura, touted as the UAAP’s “Super Rookie” and an Alas Pilipinas standout who recently campaigned for the Philippines in various international stints. Also, Cebuana Lady Falcon, Barbie Jamili will play for the team in front of fellow Cebuanos tomorrow.

On the other hand, Grace Antigua’s Lady Warriors have their own arsenal headed by reigning Cesafi MVP Ghanna Suan along with Rose Bisnar, Gerusha Atay, and Angel Galinato.

Earlier at 5 p.m., the Ateneo Lady Eagles make their first Shakey’s Super League match versus the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers.

