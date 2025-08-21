Leonard Pores III gets new Thai foe for Aug. 30 Bangkok bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leonard Pores III of PMI Bohol Boxing will take on a new challenge after a late opponent switch for his August 30 bout in Bangkok, Thailand.

The undefeated 21-year-old from Claveria, Misamis Oriental was originally slated to face Cebuano prospect AJ Paciones, who is based in Vietnam.

However, Paciones was suddenly replaced by Thai fighter Suriya Kraimanee for undisclosed reasons.

Leonard Pores enters his first international fight with an unblemished 7-0 record, six of those wins coming by knockout. He has been on a tear, scoring three straight stoppages over Jessie Bell Goltiano, Dennis Gaviola, and Christian Dave Puing from 2024 up to this year.

Kraimanee, also 21, holds a 5-5-2 slate with three knockouts but has struggled recently, losing back-to-back bouts to fellow Thai Vichith Oat and Japan’s Ryuto Yamada in Yokohama last May.

While no clear explanation has been given for Paciones’ withdrawal, the Cebuano fighter was spotted seated at ringside during the “Fist of Fury 8” card at SM Seaside City Cebu, beside veteran boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

Paciones, once a top-ranked contender, recently suffered a major setback after losing his WBA flyweight No. 1 spot, putting his world title bid on hold.

