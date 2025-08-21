Cebu FC Gentle Giants bow to Tampines Rovers in ASEAN Club opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hosts Cebu FC Gentle Giants lost to Tampines Rovers FC, 3-1 at the start of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2025-2026 on Wednesday night, August 20, at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Singapore Premier League club, making their first appearance in the competition, struck early when Hide Higashikawa converted a rebound in the second minute after Cebu goalkeeper Rami Jeridi had initially saved from Taufik Suparno’s strike.

Dylan Fox extended the lead in the 19th minute, powering home a header from Joel Chew’s corner, stretching their lead to a 2-0.

Cebu didn’t back down easily and retaliated with Senegalese striker Abou Sy meeting Esrom Paulos’ perfect lob for a header past Syazwan Buhari and halve the deficit at the 22nd mintue.

Cebu FC Gentle Giants came close to score an equalizer when Paulos forced a low save from Buhari, while Jeridi denied Shah Shahiran’s free kick to keep Tampines ahead.

Tampines continued to assault Cebu’s side, with Kohya Kazama testing Jeridi from long range in the latter stages.

They eventually broke through Cebu’s defense after substitute Trent Buhagiar nailed a goal in the eighth minute of the extra time to seal their 3-1 win.

The win puts Tampines Rovers at the top of Group A after their tournament debut, while Cebu will need to regroup quickly to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Cebu FC Gentle Giants heads to Hanoi, Vietnam to face Do Cong An FC at Hang Dan Stadium on September 24.

The team was bristling with confidence heading into the tourney with new and younger recruits but simply could not match the tenacity of Tampines Rovers.

