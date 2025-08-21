Abellana, Hoopster score big wins in Visayas G-Hoops inaugural season

Abellana, Hoopster open Visayas G-Hoops campaign with emphatic wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abellana Chiefs and Hoopster Training Camp stamped their class with dominant victories at the start of the Visayas G-Hoops Inaugural Season on Wednesday, August 20, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The Abellana Chiefs, representing Abellana National School (ANS), clobbered the Gothong Black Stallions of Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, 57-37, in Pool D of the 15-under division.

Lord Zydrick Dionson led ANS with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Black Stallions faced AVC Law Arkins later in the day for a chance to bounce back, while the Chiefs were also set to play the same opponent.

In the 12-under division, Hoopster Training Camp overwhelmed One-on-One, 74-29, to launch its Pool A campaign on a high note.

Vince Pardillo stood out for Hoopster with 12 points, five steals, two assists, and a rebound.

Hoopster will return to action on Monday against RJN, while One-on-One will try to recover when they meet CKBA on Saturday, August 23.

More than 20 teams are taking part in the tournament, which aims to give young players additional exposure and development through high-level competition.

Adding to its significance, the event runs alongside the inaugural Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament at the same venue. /csl

