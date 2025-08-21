Sara Duterte cites freedom of speech in defending PH education remark

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has invoked the “freedom of speech and expression” when she defended her recent remark that the Philippines remains at a “paper and pencil” level compared to the educational system of other modernized countries.

She was still responding to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro’s statement that her tenure as Department of Education (DepEd) chief is “a complete failure.”

In an interview on Wednesday at The Hague, Netherlands, Duterte emphasized that the country is “truly behind” when it comes to the education system compared to more developed countries around the world.

“That is true. That is an observation. That is a fact of the Philippines,” the vice president pointed out.

“And I have all the right to say what the truth of our country is. That is covered by our freedom of speech and expression. So maybe no one should be angry. Because that is the truth of our country,” she added.

The vice president likewise noted that the government should accept that there is a problem in the country to start thinking of remedies to solve it.

“Where do we start thinking about solutions if we don’t accept that the country has a problem?” Duterte said.

The vice president likewise questioned Castro’s remark that her term as DepEd secretary is a “complete failure,” claiming that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked her to stay when she submitted her resignation from the post on June 19, 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Castro said Duterte’s tenure in DepEd had failed, emphasizing that she had the opportunity to push reforms in the agency.

Castro’s comment was in response to the said earlier claim of Duterte that the country’s education system remains stuck at a “paper and pencil” level.

Duterte served as the secretary of DepEd from 2022 until the time she resigned from the post in 2024.

