Foreign visitors to Japan total record 3.43 million in July

Tokyo (Jiji Press) — The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 4.4 percent from a year before to 3,437,000, a record high for the month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The latest figure surpassed the previous July record of 3,292,602, set last year, driven by an increase in visitors, primarily from mainland China, Taiwan, the United States and France, during school holidays.

Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong and South Korea logged decreases of over 10 percent as rumors of a possible earthquake in Japan spread on social media.

By country or region, mainland China had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 974,5000, up 25.5 percent, followed by South Korea at 678,600, down 10.4 percent, Taiwan at 604,200, up 5.7 percent, and the United States at 277,100, up 10.3 percent.

The number of visitors from Taiwan reached an all-time high for a single month, reflecting new flight routes and increased flights to Japan. The figures for the United States, France and Indonesia hit respective record highs for July.

Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong dropped 36.9 percent, due to typhoon-caused flight cancellations.

In the same month, the estimated number of Japanese nationals traveling overseas rose 14.9 pct to 1,205,500.

READ: Things I love about traveling in Japan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP