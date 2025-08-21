Pangan-an Islet in Lapu-Lapu City relies on rain for survival

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Heavy rains may bring discomfort and inconvenience to many, but for residents of Barangay Pangan-an, an islet barangay of Lapu-Lapu City, rain is considered a blessing and a gift from heaven.

For Verlou Españo, every downpour is an opportunity to store rainwater, which they use for washing dishes and clothes, bathing, and even drinking.

Españo keeps two drums and several containers to collect rainwater. From the roof, the water flows to the gutter and is directly caught by the drums for storage.

Rainwater intended for drinking is placed in a covered container to keep it clean and prevent contamination.

“Kinahanglang gyud nga daghan ka ug kasawran kay para dili ka kuwangon,” Españo said.

(You really need to store plenty so you won’t run out.)

The stored water, she added, usually lasts for only two weeks. Her household has about 12 members.

“Kung mag-uwan, sobra gyud among kalipay kay naa nami tubig. Tubig man gyud ang problema diri,” she said.

(When it rains, we are overjoyed because it means we have water. Water is really our main problem here.)

During summer or El Niño, when rain is scarce, most residents resort to buying water either from Olango Island or the mainland of Lapu-Lapu. The city also provides supply, but it is not enough to cover all 600 households or 2,000 residents of Pangan-an.

Buying water, however, is costly since they must pay for pump boat fare plus ₱20 to ₱25 for every six-gallon container.

Some residents with bigger rainwater catchment facilities even sell stored rainwater to their neighbors.

Pangan-an Barangay Councilor Eduardo Ompad said some residents had tried digging wells, but the water that came out was salty.

He added that drinking rainwater has long been a way of life for Pangan-an residents since the barangay has no water system.

“Mas maglain pa gani among tiyan kung moinom mi ug tubig sa MCWD,” Ompad said.

(Our stomachs even get upset when we drink water from MCWD.)

To address the problem, the city has allocated nearly ₱30 million for the construction of a solar-powered desalination plant, which was inaugurated in August 2024.

The facility is solar-powered since the barangay also has no electricity and relies on solar energy.

The solar water system is expected to be operational this year and will help address potable water scarcity in the islet barangay.

The project was funded by then Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, now the mayor of Lapu-Lapu City.

Once operational, Ompad said the barangay council will pass a resolution to determine how much residents will be charged if they wish to avail of potable water from the desalination plant.

